Amber Glass Scene Creator

Amber Glass Scene Creator scenecreator psd glass bottle amber art 3d print realistic mockup
My most ambitious project yet, collecting all the right dimensions and most common sizes was just the start, modelling and rendering were a challenge, but the compositing of well over 800 layers was truly something else. You can view and get the finished project here: https://crmrkt.com/77eooj

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
