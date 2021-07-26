🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo design for ROBERT. They are a real estate company, required a modern and unique monogram logo!
Checkout the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124097321/ROBERT-REAL-ESTATE-LOGO-AND-BRANDING
Are you looking for a logo designer? I'm available for freelance work, message or email me for inquiries:
Email: skdznin@gmail.com
Hire me via:
• Fiverr: https://bit.ly/3ykfd3z
• Upwork: https://bit.ly/3qmjOzx
THANK YOU :)