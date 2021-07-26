Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Darko Kipet

Chocolate Packaging Mockup 2

Darko Kipet
Darko Kipet
  • Save
Chocolate Packaging Mockup 2 packaging chocolate design stack art 3d print realistic mockup
Download color palette

2nd set of chocolate packaging scenes, fully editable and highly versatile with some neat features I have not used before. You can view and get the full project here: https://crmrkt.com/XReqQ8

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Darko Kipet
Darko Kipet

More by Darko Kipet

View profile
    • Like