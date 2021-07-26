Enchantr Landing Page Redesign

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

Today I want to share my redesign project about Enchantr Landing Page. Enchantr is a travel app that lets you easily track places you have been and work towards archivements by completing challenges. Challenges are things like "Visit all countries in Europe" or "Visit all continents in the world" and you will get a badge when you complete this task.

—

