Behance case TakePill

🔥That day has come. After a long time, we finally post a new Behance case.

💯Our team saw the potential in an outdated app and went for an experiment. We made a final goal to equip the app with a new clean UI, make UX better by using a step-by-step secure strategy, and, finally, fully develop the TakePill app’s potential.

💊It's time for you to check the full version of the case!

Click here ➡ TakePill

📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design