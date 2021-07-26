Behance case TakePill

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🔥That day has come. After a long time, we finally post a new Behance case.
💯Our team saw the potential in an outdated app and went for an experiment. We made a final goal to equip the app with a new clean UI, make UX better by using a step-by-step secure strategy, and, finally, fully develop the TakePill app’s potential.
💊It's time for you to check the full version of the case!
Click here ➡ TakePill
📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design