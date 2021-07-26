Darko Kipet

Framed Vinyl Record Mockup

Framed Vinyl Record Mockup
A scene from my framed vinyl mockup, I t was a real challenge to render and composite 12 scenes of countless layers, but it's done and I'm happy with it. Details and full version can be viewed here: https://crmrkt.com/RKBAWQ

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
