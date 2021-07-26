Doni Imam Youtube Channel (Esports Logo Style)

Hi Everybody!

I want to share a logo from a youtube channel called "Doni Imam", where I made this logo in the style of an esports logo.

Doni Imam is a youtube channel that shares tips & tricks, tutorials, and lots of interesting information about the latest technology.

Software Used :

- SuperMii Cartoon Avatar Maker

- Adobe Photoshop

If you are interested in collaborating with me, please contact me at :

- Email : hanifmail04@gmail.com

- Instagram : www.instagram.com/haniff.haha

- LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/in/hanif-hibatullah-2001