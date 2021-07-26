Doni Imam Youtube Channel (Esports Logo Style)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Everybody!
I want to share a logo from a youtube channel called "Doni Imam", where I made this logo in the style of an esports logo.
Doni Imam is a youtube channel that shares tips & tricks, tutorials, and lots of interesting information about the latest technology.
Software Used :
- SuperMii Cartoon Avatar Maker
- Adobe Photoshop
If you are interested in collaborating with me, please contact me at :
- Email : hanifmail04@gmail.com
- Instagram : www.instagram.com/haniff.haha
- LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/in/hanif-hibatullah-2001