Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gowtham Jegathesan

Learning app UI design

Gowtham Jegathesan
Gowtham Jegathesan
  • Save
Learning app UI design simple ui dribbble app ui ui design graphic design app ux vector branding ui logo illustration design
Download color palette

Hi guys 😁 hope you like this UI design. App concept design for Online learning app!!

Gowtham Jegathesan
Gowtham Jegathesan
Like