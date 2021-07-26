Flutter vs Native Technology: Choosing the Right Mobile App 2021

We will discuss ways to determine the right mobile app development technology by comparing the development process, features, code maintenance, app performance, app sizes and uses cases in Flutter VS Native Android and iOS. We’ll answer questions like: Is Flutter better than Native? Will Flutter replace Native? What is the difference between Flutter and Native technologies? Is Flutter actually Native?

