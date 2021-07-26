Brandsparency Studio

Brand Identity | PB Beverages Packaging

Brandsparency Studio
Brandsparency Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Brand Identity | PB Beverages Packaging packaging design illustration 3d art color palette product design branding
Brand Identity | PB Beverages Packaging packaging design illustration 3d art color palette product design branding
Brand Identity | PB Beverages Packaging packaging design illustration 3d art color palette product design branding
Brand Identity | PB Beverages Packaging packaging design illustration 3d art color palette product design branding
Download color palette
  1. Lactolin DB cover 010721.jpg
  2. Lactolin DB packaging 1L 020721.jpg
  3. Lactolin DB packaging 1L naturel side views.jpg
  4. Lactolin DB fraise chocolat.jpg

Discover the brand new packaging we designed for the new ©Lactolin product range! ©Lactolin is a new plant-based beverage of flax milk with 5 flavors (natural, vanilla, almond, strawberry and chocolate) in 2 HDPE bottles (1 liter and 25 cl). Soon more about this ongoing project...

♥ what you see? Please like, follow us & share your thoughts! Thank you.

Brandsparency Studio
Brandsparency Studio
Branding • Design • Web • 3D • Motion
Hire Me

More by Brandsparency Studio

View profile
    • Like