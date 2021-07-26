Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ki Project

Wave

Ki Project
Ki Project
  • Save
Wave surfing sea wake wave branding logo design design vector simple logo
Download color palette

Exploration of symbol wave and concept of logo for wakesport fashion brand.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Ki Project
Ki Project

More by Ki Project

View profile
    • Like