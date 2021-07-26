Jess Illustrates

Golden Ocean

Jess Illustrates
Jess Illustrates
  • Save
Golden Ocean digital procreate illustration art illustration abstract art textile design fashion pattern print design
Download color palette

An abstract seamless pattern design created for a swimwear clothing line from a client.
Tools- Photoshop, Procreate

Jess Illustrates
Jess Illustrates

More by Jess Illustrates

View profile
    • Like