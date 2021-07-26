Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
John Uttley

Waves Turing Pattern (Green)

John Uttley
John Uttley
  • Save
Waves Turing Pattern (Green) generative art generative reaction diffusion natural abstract alan turing diagonal lines pattern design patterns wave wavy morphogenesis abstract art organic nature green pattern turing waves
Download color palette

Waves Turing pattern in green. An organic arrangement of curved line shapes that form diagonal wave patterns. The theory of morphogenesis also known as reaction-diffusion. Available on prints, apparel and various merchandise at Redbubble, TeePublic and Society6.
https://www.redbubble.com/shop/ap/74707471?asc=u
https://www.teepublic.com/tote/20637513-waves-turing-pattern-green
https://society6.com/product/waves-turing-pattern-green_mini-art-print

John Uttley
John Uttley

More by John Uttley

View profile
    • Like