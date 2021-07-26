🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Waves Turing pattern in green. An organic arrangement of curved line shapes that form diagonal wave patterns. The theory of morphogenesis also known as reaction-diffusion. Available on prints, apparel and various merchandise at Redbubble, TeePublic and Society6.
https://www.redbubble.com/shop/ap/74707471?asc=u
https://www.teepublic.com/tote/20637513-waves-turing-pattern-green
https://society6.com/product/waves-turing-pattern-green_mini-art-print