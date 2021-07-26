Anastasiia

Petrivsky Residence

Petrivsky Residence illustration design architect 3d artist 3dsmax visualization architecture architecture design exterior
I am glad to present you my visualizations of a cozy residential complex located in an ecologically clean suburb of Kiev. In my work, I have recreated the atmosphere of comfort and serenity, which is the hallmark of the complex.

