Manufacturers Inflatable Rubber Tube, Screen Exposing Tube | Con

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
ConPapTex offer premium quality Air Inflatable Rubber Tube which is commonly used in textile spinning machines as well as air expanding shafts. Our Inflatable rubber tube is featuring like end plugs, different pressure rating. Air Inflatable Rubber Tube are used in textile spinning machines and air expanding shafts.
For more information,
Visit Website: conpaptex.com
Contact Us: mail@conpaptex.com