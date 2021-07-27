Ivan Gorbunov

Artence Magazine | Homepage Animation

Hey everyone,

I am glad to share with you the continuation of my new E-Commerce project. called Artence. As conceived, this is a magazine about the art of the era of modernism and postmodernism. This is a homepage with search page when scrolling.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Web and motion designer
