Gavril D'Souza

Plant E-Commerce App. Planty!

Gavril D'Souza
Gavril D'Souza
  • Save
Plant E-Commerce App. Planty! random e-commerce ux plant logo ui
Download color palette

Hey guys,
Just finished a random design of a plant e-commerce app
https://www.figma.com/file/cIRQlrHOl8MhlFT1tnbrjX/Planty-App?node-id=61%3A289
do check it out
Enjoy !
Ps: open to work

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Gavril D'Souza
Gavril D'Souza

More by Gavril D'Souza

View profile
    • Like