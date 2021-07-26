Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adobe XD Anime Prototype

Adobe XD Anime Prototype motion graphics branding logo graphic design animation 3d ui
I'm Working on Prototype Interface for- Signup Page Animation designs for mobile application using HCI principles.

Designed using Adobe XD.

Hope you like my effort!

Please be kind to check the project and leave a comment below. It is really important to me as I’m a self-learned UX/UI designer of my career.
Behance link :- https://www.behance.net/gallery/124147527/Adobe-XD-Anime-Prototype
Dribble Link :- https://dribbble.com/shots/16111979-Adobe-XD-Anime-Prototype
Youtube Link :- https://youtu.be/NGYZJvbR2OE
LinkedIn :- https://www.linkedin.com/in/achala-fernando/
Email :- achalafernando001@gmail.com
Thank You!
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
