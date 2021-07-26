🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I'm Working on Prototype Interface for- Signup Page Animation designs for mobile application using HCI principles.
Designed using Adobe XD.
Hope you like my effort!
Please be kind to check the project and leave a comment below. It is really important to me as I’m a self-learned UX/UI designer of my career.
Behance link :- https://www.behance.net/gallery/124147527/Adobe-XD-Anime-Prototype
Dribble Link :- https://dribbble.com/shots/16111979-Adobe-XD-Anime-Prototype
Youtube Link :- https://youtu.be/NGYZJvbR2OE
LinkedIn :- https://www.linkedin.com/in/achala-fernando/
Email :- achalafernando001@gmail.com
Thank You!
