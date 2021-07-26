Dope UI/UX

FREE UI Banner

Dope UI/UX
Dope UI/UX
  • Save
FREE UI Banner trend fashion ui logo illustration posterdesign branding banner typography graphic design design
Download color palette

Follow https://www.instagram.com/dopeuiux/
for daily design inspiration and downloadable contents.

Get psd for free :+1: :metal: - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YDNGRclWn-6Fpk0tSgoTMLKTaonHz5u_/view?usp=sharing

Fonts: Lora, Poppins
Colors: 104df2, 39393a
Tools: Photoshop
-
Press "L" to show a little bit of appreciation
- it matters to me :)
Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

Dope UI/UX
Dope UI/UX

More by Dope UI/UX

View profile
    • Like