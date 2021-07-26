Craft Bakery Website

The Daisy follows soft the Sun -

And when his golden walk is done -

Sits shyly at his feet -

He - waking - finds the flower there -

Wherefore - Marauder - art thou here?

Because, Sir, love is sweet!

We are the Flower - Thou the Sun!

Forgive us, if as days decline -

We nearer steal to Thee!

Enamored of the parting West -

The peace - the flight - the Amethyst -

Night's possibility!

Emily Dickinson, 1859

