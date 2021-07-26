Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marco Baldessari

The Incredible Barrowmaze Raiders - pt.4

Marco Baldessari
Marco Baldessari
  • Save
The Incredible Barrowmaze Raiders - pt.4 ose dnd pixel art character design illustration
Download color palette

Last year I got the chance to join a varied group of people to play some Old School roleplaying sessions.
Over the many evening we spent together I wanted to try my hand at pixel art by portraying the characters we encountered over our adventures!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Marco Baldessari
Marco Baldessari

More by Marco Baldessari

View profile
    • Like