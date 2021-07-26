Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Avalanche avalabs crypto bruno ui ux identity branding home landing animation agency
Hello everyone,

Today we present you one of our latest projects, a collaboration with Avalanche from Avalabs. Avalanche is the world's most powerful open-source platform for developing decentralized finance applications 💪!
Our goal was to create a clean design with strong colors and highly detailed illustrations to show the truly infinite possibilities of their product. We enjoyed working on every aspect of their website and we hope you'll like it too!

Services provided :
-Art direction
-Webdesign
-Development
-Illustration

Case Study: https://www.callbruno.com/en/avalanche

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)
Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)
Creative Agency Based in Normandy & California.
Hire Us

