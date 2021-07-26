Hi,

Today I want to show you the concept of the commute sharing app. You can easily find the nearest possible vehicle in the area and start the ride. You can also choose between shared cars, scooters, taxies or just take the bus. The app also allows for calculating costs and travel time. All in one app. I tried to keep it simple and fresh with an attractive color range.

I hope you are going to like it!

