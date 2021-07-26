Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Martin Romaniuk
GogoApps

Commute Sharing App

Martin Romaniuk
GogoApps
Martin Romaniuk for GogoApps
Hire Us
  • Save
Commute Sharing App color flatdesign dots clean car gogoapps tech communication taxi carsharing cars minimal ios mobile typography ux design ui interface app
Download color palette

Hi,

Today I want to show you the concept of the commute sharing app. You can easily find the nearest possible vehicle in the area and start the ride. You can also choose between shared cars, scooters, taxies or just take the bus. The app also allows for calculating costs and travel time. All in one app. I tried to keep it simple and fresh with an attractive color range.

I hope you are going to like it!

---------

If you're looking for a reliable partner to design and develop your own solution, you should definitely check out @GogoApps

Instagram | Behance | Website

GogoApps
GogoApps
Hire Us

More by GogoApps

View profile
    • Like