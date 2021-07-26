sadiaillusts____

Kim Taehyung from BTS (in the soop)

Kim Taehyung from BTS (in the soop) btskimtaehyung v kimtaehyung btsfanart characterillustration graphics design illustrator design vector illustration
so I thought of trying character illustration & ended up drawing this one . I used adobe illustrator for this illustration . I am so happy to draw kim Taehyung Fan-art.

