QUICK ORIGIN ACCESSIBILITY REWORK/UX. NIGHT SESSIONS

QUICK ORIGIN ACCESSIBILITY REWORK/UX. NIGHT SESSIONS design jobs lookingforwork apex games ux visual design figma ui
Decided to time myself and do a quick Accessibility rework on the old origin application. Here is the result.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
