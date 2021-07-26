Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Victoriya Antonovich
Paralect

Cinema app

Victoriya Antonovich
Paralect
Victoriya Antonovich for Paralect
Hire Us
  • Save
Cinema app app mobile uiux date time entertainment popular seats movie cinema app cinema tickets buy book select product promo ui dark darkmode mobileapp
Download color palette

hey, this is a design concept of cinema app where guests can explore what's coming/popular now, and of course they can buy tickets for movies they like 🎫

please leave your comments 🤗

Paralect
Paralect
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Paralect

View profile
    • Like