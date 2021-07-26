Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Priyanka
W + S monogram black 3d animation motion graphics logodesign webdesign uiux web uidesign illustration design popular shot minimal bucket dribbblers branding graphic design logo
Hello dribbblers!❤
Here is a monogram logo concept for W + S.
Hope you will like it!✨ if so please PRESS L 😁
Feedback's are appreciated.❤

