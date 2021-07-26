Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alex Tkachev

GREEN TECH (Mobile App)

Alex Tkachev
Alex Tkachev
GREEN TECH (Mobile App)
Hello friends! Today I'm glad to present you few screens for GREEN TECH mobile application. The app will help farmers calculate the correct amount of algae supplements for cows.

Let me know If you like it.

GREEN TECH (EN/RU)
