Abstract background – mockup

Using a mockup to shape the background into something cool. This abstract background with green and blue shades was made in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.
Full size can be found in my Notion page:
https://povarenko.notion.site/Art-7bcf58e82202446aaf8487741f26d143
The green background:
https://www.notion.so/povarenko/Green-background-29b95eb671b643f1b56ac8f80e8ae8fd
--------------
Also attaching here a free mockup, which I used:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/85066923/FREE-A4-Letterhead-Mockup
Enjoy!