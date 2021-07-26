Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ekaterina Povarenko

Abstract background – mockup

Abstract background – mockup triangular photoshop illustration mockup abstract background
Using a mockup to shape the background into something cool. This abstract background with green and blue shades was made in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.

Full size can be found in my Notion page:
https://povarenko.notion.site/Art-7bcf58e82202446aaf8487741f26d143

The green background:
https://www.notion.so/povarenko/Green-background-29b95eb671b643f1b56ac8f80e8ae8fd

Also attaching here a free mockup, which I used:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/85066923/FREE-A4-Letterhead-Mockup

Enjoy!

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Ekaterina Povarenko
