ORLY'S DATES (IN HEBREW) - LOGO

ORLY'S DATES (IN HEBREW) - LOGO
This is a logo I designed for a local date farmer, who grows and sells her produce independently. I tried to make a simple logo which would look as if she drew it herself - in order to demonstrate the special way her farm is operating.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
