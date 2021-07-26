Minimalist Clock: UI Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone!
Check out my latest App design for a .minimalist clock
Don't forget to Like it :)
Thank you !!
I am available for a new design project - ajsantana@uc.cl
Stay with me -
Behance: https://www.behance.net/alvaprog
Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/alvaprog
Github: https://github.com/alvapr0g