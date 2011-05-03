Zachary Johnson

asciiArtToMap() and Overwrite Mode, FTW!

akihabara engine videogame game ascii textmate edit level design art text
I used Akihabara's asciiArtToMap() for both my Ludum Dare 20 and my Experimental Gameplay Project video games. TextMate has a feature called Overwrite Mode that makes editing the maps super easy.

I also extended the functionality of asciiArtToMap for Commander Clone so that I could place the % character into the map in order to visually place objects. No more calculating x,y coordinates manually!

Posted on May 3, 2011
