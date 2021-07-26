Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tom Heidrich

numeral.io — landing explorations

Tom Heidrich
Tom Heidrich
numeral.io — landing explorations explorations header fintech hero landing home page website branding startup interface design
  1. numeral - explorations - 4.png
  2. numeral - explorations - 3.png
  3. numeral - explorations - 2.png
  4. numeral - explorations - 5.png
  5. numeral - explorations - 1.png

Hi there! 👋

Some time ago I presented you the Numeral branding on which we worked with Yoan and Didier at eFounders.

Here are some explorations I did for the landing page.
Hope you like it!

Tom Heidrich
Tom Heidrich
Product designer @ eFounders
