Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alina Anoshko

Photographer's site

Alina Anoshko
Alina Anoshko
  • Save
Photographer's site style minimalism typography photo concept website layout ui ux design clean
Download color palette

Hey!

Today I present to you the concept of a website for a photographer. I tried to make a minimalistic design and chose a calm color palette.

How do you like it? I would be glad to receive your feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Alina Anoshko
Alina Anoshko

More by Alina Anoshko

View profile
    • Like