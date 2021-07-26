shabil B H

Music App UI

shabil B H
shabil B H
Hire Me
  • Save
Music App UI iconography music app ios ui illustration product design color theory uxdesign ui design typography clean design
Music App UI iconography music app ios ui illustration product design color theory uxdesign ui design typography clean design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble 1.png
  2. Dribbble 2.png

Hey everyone,

This is my new exploration on a music app UI, Hope you will like it

Feel free to share thoughts and feedback on this in the comment section

Hit '❤️', if you like it.

Thank you

Follow me on Instagram

shabil B H
shabil B H
I design digital products
Hire Me

More by shabil B H

View profile
    • Like