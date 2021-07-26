Alice Pieraccioni

Poster: Tsetserleg, Mongolia

Alice Pieraccioni
Alice Pieraccioni
  • Save
Poster: Tsetserleg, Mongolia
Download color palette

In 2015 I visited Mongolia, one of the best experiences of my life. Even if I don't eat mutton, even if showers weren't always with hot water. Landscapes and the sense of freedom that some places let you breathe have no price.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Alice Pieraccioni
Alice Pieraccioni

More by Alice Pieraccioni

View profile
    • Like