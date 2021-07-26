Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sujan Shrestha

Steam App Redesign

Sujan Shrestha
Sujan Shrestha
  • Save
Steam App Redesign mobileui app redesign csgp dota steam ux uiux graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hello Guys !

Just tried redesigning steam mobile app.
I hope you like it and please feel free to give me suggestion :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Sujan Shrestha
Sujan Shrestha

More by Sujan Shrestha

View profile
    • Like