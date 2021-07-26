Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Logos By Tamlika

TARKEN LOGO

Logos By Tamlika
Logos By Tamlika
  • Save
TARKEN LOGO uk usa logosbytamlika herb design ui illustration clothingline brandinglogo startup company corn soy trade digital logo logomaker logomaker branding design freelancer logo
Download color palette

TARKEN is corn/soy digital trading company

I'm currently open to new project opportunities:
tamlikastudio@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance

Logos By Tamlika
Logos By Tamlika

More by Logos By Tamlika

View profile
    • Like