Fitness clubs network rebranding concept

Logo concept for the Sport life Ukraine fitness club network.
This work is a commercial proposal for rebranding for the company and has been submitted for consideration.
The familiar and good idea of the running man has been preserved, but improved: this way the logo is better combined with the font of the name and contains the original idea of combining the first letters, as a hidden meaning. This option looks lighter, more modern, attractive and is similar to a brand that looks impressive on different media.
If you like this proposal, please support it with your comments and likes.
You can compare with the current logo here: sportlife.ua
@sport_life_ua