Fitness clubs network rebranding concept

Logo concept for the Sport life Ukraine fitness club network.

This work is a commercial proposal for rebranding for the company and has been submitted for consideration.

The familiar and good idea of ​​the running man has been preserved, but improved: this way the logo is better combined with the font of the name and contains the original idea of ​​combining the first letters, as a hidden meaning. This option looks lighter, more modern, attractive and is similar to a brand that looks impressive on different media.

If you like this proposal, please support it with your comments and likes.

You can compare with the current logo here: sportlife.ua

@sport_life_ua