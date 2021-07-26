Trends Tracker Mobile App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi everyone!
Today I'm exploring mobile app designs based on apps that I happened to find on the app store and google play. The basic concept is the same as Google Trends but inserted into the mobile app.
Hope you guys will like it. Press " F " or " L" to show some love! 😍
Always Ready for Work Inquiry,
just drop me a message at jordanalfarishy@gmail.com or my dribbble account! :)
