Jordan Alfarishy

Trends Tracker Mobile App

Jordan Alfarishy
Jordan Alfarishy
Hire Me
  • Save
Trends Tracker Mobile App tracking chart tracker homepage ui design ios mobile mobile app design interface icons ux ui trend app line chart graph stats listing chart tracker app tracker
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
Today I'm exploring mobile app designs based on apps that I happened to find on the app store and google play. The basic concept is the same as Google Trends but inserted into the mobile app.

Hope you guys will like it. Press " F " or " L" to show some love! 😍

.
.
Always Ready for Work Inquiry,
just drop me a message at jordanalfarishy@gmail.com or my dribbble account! :)

Follow me :
Instagram | Facebook | Behance

Jordan Alfarishy
Jordan Alfarishy
Yes, Welcome back to my profile.
Hire Me

More by Jordan Alfarishy

View profile
    • Like