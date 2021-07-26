Vectary 3D Elements plugin for Figma I environments

Hey, Friends 🤘😁 As some of you may already know, we've made a significant update to our Vectary 3D Elements plugin for Figma.

In this demo series, I'd like to present some of the notable feature updates.

We've added several lighting scenes for you to choose from. These range from options that accentuate your 3D object's appearance to ones that add more intensity. Rotate the 3D object's environment to change how it will reflect its environment or the lighting angle for added definition.

If you want to learn more feel free to visit our website:

Vectary 3D Elements

