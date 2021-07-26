Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Centum_D

ISU

Centum_D
Centum_D
Hire Me
  • Save
ISU web website ux ui design
ISU web website ux ui design
ISU web website ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. Comp 1_1.mp4
  2. rtyw.jpg
  3. errfg.jpg
  4. eref.jpg

Fragment of the investment service website - http://isu.com.ua/en/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Centum_D
Centum_D
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Centum_D

View profile
    • Like