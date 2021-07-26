Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Max Vertsanov
GroupBWT

NFT Gallery Website

Max Vertsanov
GroupBWT
Max Vertsanov for GroupBWT
Hire Us
  • Save
NFT Gallery Website crypto shop ui design website pink modern black clean concept design gradient interface graphic graphic design purple web ui ecommerce dark nft
Download color palette

Hi there! 👋
I want to share the results of our work on the NFT Gallery website
--------------
What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!
Hope you enjoyed it! ❤️
--------------
👉🏼 You can find us here: groupbwt.com | Behance
✉️ Would you like to hire us? Say hello at hello@groupbwt.com

GroupBWT
GroupBWT
Blurring the line between art and technology
Hire Us

More by GroupBWT

View profile
    • Like