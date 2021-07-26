🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
heyheyhey.....!!!
_____
T-shirt design for youth club at summer party on the beach.
______________
Theme "Fantasy Of Coast".
Emphasis on the style of waves and clouds, as well as providing colors with a warm impression.
Will continue to improve the philosophy and meaning of every work of art that we create.
______________
Thank you for your attention and visit in our portfolio!