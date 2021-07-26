illusion

Logo Animation - Techfirm 2d intro intro logo intro logo motion logo animation motion graphics blender logo illustration design motiongraphics motion design motion flat animation 2d animation 2d
ogo Animation I did for Techfirm using Blender.
Full-Time videos animating this logo: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4_PlDdYZyS5ys_tuKiuttHs9sWYmczqX

