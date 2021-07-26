studio&more

Grip's Logo 🤩

studio&more
studio&more
Hire Me
  • Save
Grip's Logo 🤩 graphic design abstract logo abstract fist logo concept concept logo design gradient blue cyber security brand identity vector illustration branding logo
Download color palette

Say hello to Grip's new logo 😄 The abstract letter "G" with a combination of a hand in the shape of a fist to represent the protection of Grip on SaaS applications on your devices. We chose to add a fold that represents the unknown holes in cyber security, which Grip helps reveal, and made it inviting by using round edges and soft colors.✊🏼💻📱

👉🏼Follow us Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin

studio&more
studio&more
We are a visionary design studio
Hire Me

More by studio&more

View profile
    • Like