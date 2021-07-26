Grip's Logo 🤩

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Say hello to Grip's new logo 😄 The abstract letter "G" with a combination of a hand in the shape of a fist to represent the protection of Grip on SaaS applications on your devices. We chose to add a fold that represents the unknown holes in cyber security, which Grip helps reveal, and made it inviting by using round edges and soft colors.✊🏼💻📱
