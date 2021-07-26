Website design concept for web studio

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I' d like to point that I've received the order to make a website design for a web studio. I have worked it out and approved the warframe with the client and started the design of the first screen. As a result of the work done by me in two days and 3 concepts, the client disappears for good without any comments. I made the decision to finish the project exceptionally for my portfolio.