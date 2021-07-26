Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aulia Nadila

Cryptocurrency App

Aulia Nadila
Aulia Nadila
  • Save
Cryptocurrency App ux ui design app crypto coin
Download color palette

Hello Everyone! This is my latest exploration design about Coinbase App. Please UPVOTE my design or leave comment to let me know something. Check my Instagram profile about design: 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/auiux.lia/ Have a great work? Contact me : aulia2207nadila@gmail.com LinkedIn : Aulia Nadila

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Aulia Nadila
Aulia Nadila

More by Aulia Nadila

View profile
    • Like