Autumn Girl

Autumn Girl dribbble creative character girl ux flatillustration flatdesign vectorart ui illustration design artwork illustrator flat art graphic design digital illustration
Tried to create autumn vibe in this illustration.
If you have any feedback please let me know.
Need Illustrations?
Just let me know 😊

available for freelance works, tell me more at sanjida@magnitodigital.com

