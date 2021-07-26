Sindhuri

Churchscheduling.com - Setup Wizard

Sindhuri
Sindhuri
  • Save
Churchscheduling.com - Setup Wizard component progress web volunteer scheduling schedule church module javascript skew grey orange web design ux frontend wizard setup vuejs ui
Download color palette

Hello,

My task was to create a setup wizard for an online church scheduling application ( https://churchscheduling.com ) which automates entire volunteer process. The module was developed using VueJS.

Have any feedback? Feel free to share. 😊
Press "L to show your Love ❤️
-----
I am available for freelance hire
Say hello or connect with me on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/chsind/

Email:
chsind30@gmail.com

Sindhuri
Sindhuri

More by Sindhuri

View profile
    • Like